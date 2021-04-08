2021/04/08 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.The Prime Minister addressed the developments in Dhi Qar province, and confirmed that, following consultations with key stakeholders, a new governor has been appointed to run the province and his name will be announced shortly.He […]

read more Dhi Qar Protests: PM Replaces Governor first appeared on Iraq Business News.