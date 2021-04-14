PM lays Foundation Stone for next phase of Grand Faw Port

2021/04/14 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has laid the foundation stone for the next phase of the giant Grand Faw Port project.This phase consists of: The construction of five berths for container ships; Creating the container storage and handling yard, and digging the inland shipping channel; Building the external navigation channel; Building a […]

