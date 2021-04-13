CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF Season Finale to Feature Supply Chain Leads from Google, Corsair, FLEXE and Intuitive Surgical

2021/04/14 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco, one of the global membership association's largest and most respected regional roundtables, will host its season finale event on April 20, 2021.



The virtual forum will wrap a season focused on supporting supply chain professionals grappling with the challenges of finding a job and securing supply chain talent during a pandemic. Moderator Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, known for her weekly 'Let's Talk Supply Chain!' podcast, will moderate discussion of how companies from Corsair and Google to FLEXE and Intuitive Surgical have overcome the challenges of onboarding new team members and building both trust and performance during a pandemic.



Registered participants will gain tips and strategies for dealing with the ‘new normal,’ and engage in conversation about which practices begun in the pandemic should continue and what aspects of in-person gathering companies seek to restore, from both the employer and employee perspectives. The virtual event is free for CSCMP members with a modest fee for non-members. All must register and will receive a ZOOM link the day prior to the session. Register at www.cscmpsfrt.org. PR Contact: Michele Carroll - michele@carrollcomarketing.com; 925-980-1767

