Explosive drone targets Erbil airport in Iraq

2021/04/15 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A drone carrying explosives targeted the Erbil International Airport, causing damage to a building, but did not cause any injuries, the Interior Ministry of Kurdistan announced on Wednesday night, according to Arabic media.

Explosions were heard in the area and a warning siren sounded at the US consulate in Erbil, according to Arabic media.

A fire broke out at the airport after the attack, with video shared reportedly from the scene showing flames and smoke rising from the area.

The governor of Erbil announced that an investigation into the attack had been launched and that no injuries or damage were reported.

Rocket strikes in Iraq are often launched by Iranian-backed militias against sites hosting US forces, with the Biden administration launching airstrikes in sites belonging to the militias in response to such rocket strikes in February.

Shortly before the US strikes in February, a non-American contractor was killed at a US military base at Erbil International Airport in Kurdish-run northern Iraq on Feb.



15 and, in the days that followed, rockets were fired at a base hosting US forces, and near the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Reuters contributed to this report.

