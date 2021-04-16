Drones drop explosives near US bases in Iraq

A separate rocket attack killed a Turkish soldier at a military base nearby, the Turkish defence ministry said.
It was the first known attack carried out by an unmanned aerial drone against US forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting US forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.
The interior ministry of the autonomous Kurdistan regional government, based in Erbil, said in a statement that the drone was carrying TNT which it used to target the US forces.
It said no-one was hurt in the attack.
A group that Western and some Iraqi officials say is aligned with Iran praised the attack, but did not explicitly claim it.
A barrage of rockets hit the same US-led military base in the Erbil International Airport vicinity in February, killing a non-American contractor working with the US military.
Shortly before Wednesday’s attack in Erbil, at least two rockets landed on and near a base to the west of the city that hosts Turkish forces, Iraqi security officials said.
That attack killed a Turkish soldier, Ankara said.
A rocket hit a base belonging to an Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim militia group near that Turkish base a few hours later, a security official said, wounding at least one fighter.
It was not immediately clear who had fired the rocket.
Turkey also has troops in Iraq both as part of a Nato contingent and a force that has attacked Kurdish separatist militants in the north.
The Iran-backed militias oppose both the presence of the US and Turkey and demand a full withdrawal of all foreign troops. The US has sometimes responded with air strikes against Iran-aligned militias including on the Iraqi-Syrian border.
An air strike ordered by former president Donald Trump that killed Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 sent the region to the brink of a full-scale conflict.
Reuters