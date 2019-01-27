KDP leader in Jordan, due to meet with King Abdullah II

2019/01/27 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani (left), arrived in the Jordanian capital on Jan. 27, 2019. (Photo: Masoud Barzani's office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, arrived in the Jordanian capital on Sunday evening. Along with an accompanying delegation, he was welcomed by the Jordanian King’s brother, Prince Faisal bin Hussein.
The visit came after an official invitation from King Abdullah II of Jordan himself, a statement from Barzani’s office said. The KDP leader is due to meet with the king later on.
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani (left), arrived in the Jordanian capital on Jan. 27, 2019. (Photo: Masoud Barzani's office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, arrived in the Jordanian capital on Sunday evening. Along with an accompanying delegation, he was welcomed by the Jordanian King’s brother, Prince Faisal bin Hussein.
The visit came after an official invitation from King Abdullah II of Jordan himself, a statement from Barzani’s office said. The KDP leader is due to meet with the king later on.