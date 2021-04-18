Rockets hit Iraqi air base, 2 security forces wounded

2021/04/18 | 20:58 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s news agency says two Iraqi security forces have been wounded after multiple rockets hit an Iraqi airbase just north of the capital Baghdad.



It said at least two rockets exploded in and around the Balad airbase, which houses U.S.



trainers, on Sunday evening.



The attack comes few days after an explosives-laden drone targeted U.S.-led coalition forces near a northern Iraq airport, causing a large fire and damage to a building.



The incident was the latest in a string of attacks that have targeted mostly American installations in Iraq in recent weeks.