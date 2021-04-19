PM Opens New GE-Enka Power Station in Muthanna


PM Opens New GE-Enka Power Station in Muthanna
2021/04/19 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has officially opened a new power station in Muthanna Governorate.

The plant was built by the American company GE, and Turkey's Enka.

According to @HarryIstepanian, the plant is in Samawa, and uses four GE "Frame-9E" turbines to provide 500MW of power.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister, @HarryIstepanian)

read more PM Opens New GE-Enka Power Station in Muthanna first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links