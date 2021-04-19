2021/04/19 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has officially opened a new power station in Muthanna Governorate.The plant was built by the American company GE, and Turkey's Enka.According to @HarryIstepanian, the plant is in Samawa, and uses four GE "Frame-9E" turbines to provide 500MW of power.(Source: Office of the Prime Minister, @HarryIstepanian)

read more PM Opens New GE-Enka Power Station in Muthanna first appeared on Iraq Business News.