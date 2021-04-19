2021/04/19 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Humam Miscone, for The Iraqi Economists Network (IEN).
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
World Bank's Assessment Is Flawed - Manufacturing Is Viable in Iraq.
Additional Reflections on Iraq's Industry.
These additional reflections are prompted the article of Dr.
Amer Hirmis […]
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
World Bank's Assessment Is Flawed - Manufacturing Is Viable in Iraq.
Additional Reflections on Iraq's Industry.
These additional reflections are prompted the article of Dr.
Amer Hirmis […]
read more Humam Miscone: Reflections on Iraq's Manufacturing Industry first appeared on Iraq Business News.