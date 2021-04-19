Five injured including two foreign contractors after rockets hit airbase hosting US troops in Iraq

2021/04/19 | 14:50 - Source: Iraq News



troops.The base hosting US soldiers was targeted by five rockets on Sunday, in the latest attack coinciding with tensions between Baghdad's allies Tehran and Washington.Two of the rockets fired at Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, crashed into a dormitory and a canteen of US company Sallyport, a security source told AFP.Two foreign contractors and three Iraqi soldiers were wounded, the source added.There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the United States routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats.F-16 fighters are stationed at the Balad airbase, and several maintenance companies are present there, employing Iraqi and foreign staff.



At least five people were injured after rockets hit an Iraqi air base housing US troops north of Baghdad.



Al-Balad (pictured), was the target of the attack which is the latest in a string of attacks Washington routinely blames on Iran-linked factions [File photo]There have been around 20 bomb or rocket attacks against American interests, including bases hosting US soldiers, since US President Joe Biden took office in January.Dozens of others took place from the autumn of 2019 under the administration of Donald Trump.Two Americans and an Iraqi civilian have been killed in such attacks since late 2019.An Iraqi civilian working for a firm maintaining US fighter jets for the Iraq airforce was also wounded in one attack.The Balad base was also targeted earlier this month, without causing any casualties.The attacks are sometimes claimed by shadowy Shiite armed groups aligned with Iran who are demanding the Biden administration set a pullout date for Iraq as it has for Afghanistan.



There have been around 20 bomb or rocket attacks against American interests, including bases hosting US soldiers, since US President Joe Biden took office in January.



Pictured: A US airman cleans a military aircraft at Joint Base Balad in Iraq (file photo) On Wednesday, an explosives-packed drone slammed into Iraq's Arbil airport in the first reported use of such a weapon against a base used by US-led coalition troops in the country, officials said.There were no casualties in the strike on the capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, although it did cause damage to a building in the military part of the airport.In February, more than a dozen rockets targeted the military complex inside the same airport, killing an Iraqi civilian and a foreign contractor working with US-led troops.Pro-Iran groups have been ratcheting up their rhetoric, vowing to ramp up attacks to force out the "occupying" US forces, and there have been almost daily attacks on coalition supply convoys across the mainly Shiite south.The United States last week committed to withdraw all remaining combat forces from Iraq, although the two countries did not set a timeline for what would be a second US withdrawal since the 2003 invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein.The announcement came as the Biden administration resumed a "strategic dialogue" with the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who is seen as too close to Washington by pro-Iranian groups.



On March 3, an American sub-contractor died after suffering a heart attack during a similar attack against another airbase, Ain Al-Assad, in Iraq's western desert. Pictures circulating on social media purportedly show the burnt out truck that was used to launch the attack [File photo]Biden last week announced a full US pullout from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that also led to the US-led invasion of Saddam Hussein's Iraq three years later.Sworn foes Tehran and Washington have both since had a presence in Iraq, where 2,500 US troops are still deployed and Iran sponsors the Hashed al-Shaabi, a state-integrated paramilitary coalition.Tensions have spiked to the edge of war, in particular after Trump ordered a drone strike near Baghdad airport in January 2020 that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.



HOW US TENSIONS WITH IRAN HAVE ESCALATED An American drone strike on Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020 killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force and one of the country's most powerful men, and brought Washington and Tehran to the brink of all-out war.While the strike marked a sudden and violent escalation of tensions between the two countries, trouble has been brewing since early 2018 - when former US president Donald Trump tore up the nuclear deal signed under Obama.Here is the series of events that left the Middle East teetering on a knife-edge: 2018May 9: Donald Trump announces that the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it 'defective at its core', and says strict new sanctions will be imposed on Tehran May 21: The US issues a list of 12 demands that it says Iran must comply with - including the complete abandonment of its nuclear energy program - or else face sanctions.



The list is rejected by Tehran Donald Trump signs an executive order reimposing sanctions on Iran and effectively tearing up the nuclear deal signed by ObamaAugust 7: America imposes the first round of sanctions, including cancelling a multi-billion dollar deal for Boeing aircraft and banning the sale of gold to TehranNovember 5: Second round of sanctions announced, this time against Iranian oil exports - Tehran's primary source of income - and cutting off access to banking markets2019April 8: Donald Trump designates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's domestic military force, a 'terrorist group', imposing travel bans and economic sanctions against its leadersMay 5: National Security Adviser John Bolton announces a Carrier Strike Group and Air Force bombers are being deployed to the region to combat 'a number of troubling and escalatory indications'May 8: On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Trump tearing up the deal, Iran says it will stop complying by increasing it stockpiles of Uranium and enriching to near weapons-grade levelsMay 12: Four oil tankers belonging to Saudi Arabia, Norway and the UAE are hit by explosions near Fujairah in an attack that America blamed on Tehran An oil tanker burns in the Strait of Hormuz - one of two belonging to Japan and Norway that were attacked on June 13 June 13: Two more tankers, this time belonging to Norway and Japan, are rocked by explosions which Washington again attributes to the Iranian regimeJune 19: A US Navy drone is shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles over the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Trump to order and then rapidly cancel airstrikes against Iranian targetsJuly 4: British Marines seize the Grace 1, an Iranian oil tanker which they said was bound for Syria, off the coast of Gibraltar as it sailed into the MediterraneanJuly 10: British Heritage tanker is harassed by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, but they are driven back by a Royal Navy warshipJuly 20: British-flagged tanker Stena Impero is seized by the IRGC and towed to Bandar Abbas, where it is kept under armed guard by gunboatsAugust 15: Britain agrees to release the Iranian tanker after seeking assurances that it will not head to SyriaSeptember 14: Drones and cruise missiles are used to attack a Saudi oil field at Khurais and the country's largest refinery at Abqaiq, knocking out a third of the world's oil supply.



The US and Saudis blame Iran, which denies responsibilitySeptember 27: Iran releases the Stena Impero and its crew Smoke is seen billowing from Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery at Abqaiq, after and attack that Riyadh blamed on Iran October 11: Iranian oil tanker sailing off the coast of Jeddah is rocked by two explosions which Iran says were caused by guided missiles fired by Saudi Arabia December 27: An American military contractor is killed in a rocket attack near the city of Kirkuk, Iraq, in an attack which Washington blames on IranDecember 29: America launches retaliatory strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah, part of pro-Iran People Mobilization Forces in Iraq, killing 25 peopleDecember 31: American embassy in Baghdad is attacked by PMF forces led by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who is pictured among camouflage-clad protesters outside2020 January 3: Qassem Soleimani arrives in Baghdad airport on a jet from either Lebanon or Syria, is hit by missiles fired from an American Reaper drone and killed. Muhandis is also killed, along with Mohammed Ridha Jabri, a senior PMF figure The burning wreckage of a car believed to have been carrying General Soleimani at Baghdad airport after being hit by a US drone Pictured: Officials stand near the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020January 8: Iraq's Al Asad Airbase, which hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, was attacked with ballistic missiles as a part of Iran's 'Operation Martyr Soleimani', named for general Qasem Soleimani.



It was also reported that the airbase in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked as well.Hours after the attack, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed just after taking off from Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew, including 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian citizens.March: More rocket strikes in Iraq.



One strike kills two Americans - a soldier and a contractor - and a British soldier.April: Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami says he has ordered Tehran's naval forces to destroy any US warships that threaten the 'security' of Iranian vessels, after Trump said he had told the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea. October: US threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad unless the attacks stopped.December: Spray of rockets are launched at the US embassy.



Trump vows that if one American is killed he will launch a massive bombing campaign. 2021 January 4: Iran seizes a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Gulf, the first such seizure in more than a year.



Iran cited 'environmental reasons' and demanded money for its damage to the environment.January 22: Iran's supreme leader appeared to threaten Trump with revenge on Twitter, before the social media platform suspended the ad-hoc account.February 15: Rocket fire targeted Erbil Airbase in Iraqi Kurdistan; one US-led coalition civilian contractor was killed and eight others, including a US soldier, were wounded in the attack.February 26: U.S.



President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in the town of Abu Kamal, Syria in retaliation for a recent rocket strike in Erbil. The attack left casualties among Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, with the dead ranging from 1 to 17 or as high as 22 militants, with varying reports. Advertisement (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Five injured including two foreign contractors after rockets slam into dormitory and canteen of airbase hosting US troops in IraqFive rockets targeted the Iraqi Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, on SundayThe attack injured five people, wounding two foreign contractors at the baseTwo of the rockets fired crashed into a dormitory and canteen used by US troops It coincides with rising tensions between Baghdad's Iran allies and WashingtonThere have been around 20 bomb or rocket attacks against American interests, including bases hosting US soldiers, since US President Joe Biden took office By Afp and Chris Jewers For Mailonline Published: 08:31, 19 April 2021 | Updated: 08:33, 19 April 2021 Five people have been injured including two foreign contractors after rockets slammed into a dormitory and canteen of an Iraqi airbase hosting U.S.troops.The base hosting US soldiers was targeted by five rockets on Sunday, in the latest attack coinciding with tensions between Baghdad's allies Tehran and Washington.Two of the rockets fired at Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, crashed into a dormitory and a canteen of US company Sallyport, a security source told AFP.Two foreign contractors and three Iraqi soldiers were wounded, the source added.There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the United States routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats.F-16 fighters are stationed at the Balad airbase, and several maintenance companies are present there, employing Iraqi and foreign staff.At least five people were injured after rockets hit an Iraqi air base housing US troops north of Baghdad.Al-Balad (pictured), was the target of the attack which is the latest in a string of attacks Washington routinely blames on Iran-linked factions [File photo]There have been around 20 bomb or rocket attacks against American interests, including bases hosting US soldiers, since US President Joe Biden took office in January.Dozens of others took place from the autumn of 2019 under the administration of Donald Trump.Two Americans and an Iraqi civilian have been killed in such attacks since late 2019.An Iraqi civilian working for a firm maintaining US fighter jets for the Iraq airforce was also wounded in one attack.The Balad base was also targeted earlier this month, without causing any casualties.The attacks are sometimes claimed by shadowy Shiite armed groups aligned with Iran who are demanding the Biden administration set a pullout date for Iraq as it has for Afghanistan.There have been around 20 bomb or rocket attacks against American interests, including bases hosting US soldiers, since US President Joe Biden took office in January.Pictured: A US airman cleans a military aircraft at Joint Base Balad in Iraq (file photo) On Wednesday, an explosives-packed drone slammed into Iraq's Arbil airport in the first reported use of such a weapon against a base used by US-led coalition troops in the country, officials said.There were no casualties in the strike on the capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, although it did cause damage to a building in the military part of the airport.In February, more than a dozen rockets targeted the military complex inside the same airport, killing an Iraqi civilian and a foreign contractor working with US-led troops.Pro-Iran groups have been ratcheting up their rhetoric, vowing to ramp up attacks to force out the "occupying" US forces, and there have been almost daily attacks on coalition supply convoys across the mainly Shiite south.The United States last week committed to withdraw all remaining combat forces from Iraq, although the two countries did not set a timeline for what would be a second US withdrawal since the 2003 invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein.The announcement came as the Biden administration resumed a "strategic dialogue" with the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who is seen as too close to Washington by pro-Iranian groups.On March 3, an American sub-contractor died after suffering a heart attack during a similar attack against another airbase, Ain Al-Assad, in Iraq's western desert. Pictures circulating on social media purportedly show the burnt out truck that was used to launch the attack [File photo]Biden last week announced a full US pullout from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that also led to the US-led invasion of Saddam Hussein's Iraq three years later.Sworn foes Tehran and Washington have both since had a presence in Iraq, where 2,500 US troops are still deployed and Iran sponsors the Hashed al-Shaabi, a state-integrated paramilitary coalition.Tensions have spiked to the edge of war, in particular after Trump ordered a drone strike near Baghdad airport in January 2020 that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.HOW US TENSIONS WITH IRAN HAVE ESCALATED An American drone strike on Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020 killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force and one of the country's most powerful men, and brought Washington and Tehran to the brink of all-out war.While the strike marked a sudden and violent escalation of tensions between the two countries, trouble has been brewing since early 2018 - when former US president Donald Trump tore up the nuclear deal signed under Obama.Here is the series of events that left the Middle East teetering on a knife-edge: 2018May 9: Donald Trump announces that the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it 'defective at its core', and says strict new sanctions will be imposed on Tehran May 21: The US issues a list of 12 demands that it says Iran must comply with - including the complete abandonment of its nuclear energy program - or else face sanctions.The list is rejected by Tehran Donald Trump signs an executive order reimposing sanctions on Iran and effectively tearing up the nuclear deal signed by ObamaAugust 7: America imposes the first round of sanctions, including cancelling a multi-billion dollar deal for Boeing aircraft and banning the sale of gold to TehranNovember 5: Second round of sanctions announced, this time against Iranian oil exports - Tehran's primary source of income - and cutting off access to banking markets2019April 8: Donald Trump designates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's domestic military force, a 'terrorist group', imposing travel bans and economic sanctions against its leadersMay 5: National Security Adviser John Bolton announces a Carrier Strike Group and Air Force bombers are being deployed to the region to combat 'a number of troubling and escalatory indications'May 8: On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Trump tearing up the deal, Iran says it will stop complying by increasing it stockpiles of Uranium and enriching to near weapons-grade levelsMay 12: Four oil tankers belonging to Saudi Arabia, Norway and the UAE are hit by explosions near Fujairah in an attack that America blamed on Tehran An oil tanker burns in the Strait of Hormuz - one of two belonging to Japan and Norway that were attacked on June 13 June 13: Two more tankers, this time belonging to Norway and Japan, are rocked by explosions which Washington again attributes to the Iranian regimeJune 19: A US Navy drone is shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles over the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Trump to order and then rapidly cancel airstrikes against Iranian targetsJuly 4: British Marines seize the Grace 1, an Iranian oil tanker which they said was bound for Syria, off the coast of Gibraltar as it sailed into the MediterraneanJuly 10: British Heritage tanker is harassed by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, but they are driven back by a Royal Navy warshipJuly 20: British-flagged tanker Stena Impero is seized by the IRGC and towed to Bandar Abbas, where it is kept under armed guard by gunboatsAugust 15: Britain agrees to release the Iranian tanker after seeking assurances that it will not head to SyriaSeptember 14: Drones and cruise missiles are used to attack a Saudi oil field at Khurais and the country's largest refinery at Abqaiq, knocking out a third of the world's oil supply.The US and Saudis blame Iran, which denies responsibilitySeptember 27: Iran releases the Stena Impero and its crew Smoke is seen billowing from Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery at Abqaiq, after and attack that Riyadh blamed on Iran October 11: Iranian oil tanker sailing off the coast of Jeddah is rocked by two explosions which Iran says were caused by guided missiles fired by Saudi Arabia December 27: An American military contractor is killed in a rocket attack near the city of Kirkuk, Iraq, in an attack which Washington blames on IranDecember 29: America launches retaliatory strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah, part of pro-Iran People Mobilization Forces in Iraq, killing 25 peopleDecember 31: American embassy in Baghdad is attacked by PMF forces led by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who is pictured among camouflage-clad protesters outside2020 January 3: Qassem Soleimani arrives in Baghdad airport on a jet from either Lebanon or Syria, is hit by missiles fired from an American Reaper drone and killed. Muhandis is also killed, along with Mohammed Ridha Jabri, a senior PMF figure The burning wreckage of a car believed to have been carrying General Soleimani at Baghdad airport after being hit by a US drone Pictured: Officials stand near the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020January 8: Iraq's Al Asad Airbase, which hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, was attacked with ballistic missiles as a part of Iran's 'Operation Martyr Soleimani', named for general Qasem Soleimani.It was also reported that the airbase in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked as well.Hours after the attack, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed just after taking off from Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew, including 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian citizens.March: More rocket strikes in Iraq.One strike kills two Americans - a soldier and a contractor - and a British soldier.April: Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami says he has ordered Tehran's naval forces to destroy any US warships that threaten the 'security' of Iranian vessels, after Trump said he had told the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea. October: US threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad unless the attacks stopped.December: Spray of rockets are launched at the US embassy.Trump vows that if one American is killed he will launch a massive bombing campaign. 2021 January 4: Iran seizes a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Gulf, the first such seizure in more than a year.Iran cited 'environmental reasons' and demanded money for its damage to the environment.January 22: Iran's supreme leader appeared to threaten Trump with revenge on Twitter, before the social media platform suspended the ad-hoc account.February 15: Rocket fire targeted Erbil Airbase in Iraqi Kurdistan; one US-led coalition civilian contractor was killed and eight others, including a US soldier, were wounded in the attack.February 26: U.S.President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in the town of Abu Kamal, Syria in retaliation for a recent rocket strike in Erbil. The attack left casualties among Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, with the dead ranging from 1 to 17 or as high as 22 militants, with varying reports. Advertisement

Sponsored Links