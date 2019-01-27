Syrian army launches strikes against terrorists' positions in Idleb

2019/01/27 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Army units destroyed fortified positions and gatherings of terrorist organizations in Hama northern countryside and Idleb southern countryside in retaliation to their repeated breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement and the attacks they launched on military posts and safe villages and towns, SANA News agency reported.SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units conducted concentrated bombardments against positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the terrorist groups affiliated to it in the vicinity of al-Tamani’a town in Idleb southeastern countryside in retaliation to their breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement.The reporter added that many terrorists were killed in the bombardments and others were injured, in addition to the destruction of their fortified positions, arms and ammunition.In Hama northern countryside, SANA’s reporter said that an army unit tracked the movements of terrorist groups which tried to infiltrate from the western outskirts of Hasraya town towards the safe areas.The reporter added that the army unit retaliated through using the suitable weapons and the infiltration attempt was foiled as scores of terrorists were killed and others were injured and their weapons and equipment were destroyed.
