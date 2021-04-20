2021/04/20 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.French-based Axens -- part of the IFP Energies Nouvelles group -- has said it is pleased to continue working with JGC Corporation on the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project.Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for the $4bn-project.In a statement, the company said: Part of Iraq's Ministry […]

read more Axens to support Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.