SOS ThreeSixty Inc. Releases New & Engaging Boundary Training Course for All Members of the School Community

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOS ThreeSixty, Inc., a company providing abuse prevention and safety solutions to U.S.



and Canadian organizations that work with children, announces that its new online interactive course, “Boundary Training for Schools: Creating a Culture of Safety," is now available for schools.”Establishing strong and healthy boundaries between staff and students is fundamental to having a safe environment, where everyone shares the same understanding of their responsibilities,” said Avery Mann, co-founder of SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.



“When everyone in the school community is on the same page when it comes to safety, it creates the healthiest and safest learning environment for everyone.”This 30-minute, self-paced online course, designed specifically for schools, includes valuable safety resources that provide actionable steps that your school community could take immediately to become safer.



A Certificate of Completion – for insurance and legal requirements - is also included.



Additionally, access to expert guidance on this subject, after the training, provides learners with an opportunity to discuss any situation that may arise – or to address any questions.“With practical and relatable examples and case studies, this Boundary Training will help protect against three factors: Unfounded Accusations, Unintentional Mistakes – and Misconduct.



All staff will clearly understand their roles and responsibilities and be empowered to enhance the sense of belonging for their students,” said co-founder, Nicole Mann.This course engages staff members (teaching and non-teaching) on navigating boundaries, how to act and interact in a healthy and safe way – and build close and professional relationships that empower students in creating a sense of belonging.About SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.The SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.



team is composed of individuals who have devoted their lives and careers to protecting children.



Through a deep understanding of the unique privilege and enormous responsibility that comes with working with children and being an integral part of their present and future success, SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.’s programs are relatable and effective.



The company creates abuse prevention and safety solutions for private and independent schools, camps, tutoring companies, sports teams, faith-based organizations, and other youth development programs.



The company was co-founded by Avery Mann, who has helped protect children for his entire career with America’s Most Wanted (FOX TV) and the leading child protection organization in the country.



Co-founder Nicole Mann is a practiced public policy and crisis communications expert.



For more information visit www.sosthreesixty.com.

