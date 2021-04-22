Nashville Expected to Be One of Country's Hottest Housing Markets, Says Annette H Bratcher

2021/04/22 | 23:52 - Source: Iraq News

The Market is Very Competitive for Buyers, Says Annette H Bratcher

The market in Nashville is hot because of people moving here from the West Coast and because it's in a warm climate and still has affordable housing and relatively low taxes”

MURFREESBORO , TN, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Zillow survey says Nashville will be the country's third-hottest housing market and the hottest on the East Coast.



Nashville's home prices are expected to increase about 5 to 6 percent on average, says Middle Tennessee Realtor Annette H Bratcher. Because the market is so seller-friendly, buyers will need to be savvy to find the houses they want, says Bratcher, an Accredited Buyers' Representative.Nationally, the top one and two markets are Austin and Phoenix. "The market in Nashville is hot because of people moving here from the West Coast and because it's in a warm climate and still has affordable housing and relatively low taxes, " Annette H Bratcher says.



"Many out-of-state buyers are paying cash for the houses, sometimes sight unseen, causing the market to be a very competitive one for local buyers."Tips for BuyersWhile a growth spurt has created many new neighborhoods in Nashville, demand for housing still exceeds supply.



Local buyers should consider being preapproved rather than just prequalified when they make offers, Annette H Bratcher suggests.



They also should be willing to waive contingencies and be ready for bidding wars for the house of their dreams. On the other hand, buyers should set an amount over which they know they can't afford to bid to avoid overextending themselves, she says.About Annette H BratcherAnnette H Bratcher was born in Western Kentucky, where her family still has a farm.



She worked for several years in the building material business before moving to Middle Tennessee in 1995.



In Middle Tennessee, she became involved in the real estate/residential construction business, initially as a financial resource, then later as a contractor and Realtor.



She actively supports the community and has been director and president of the Chamber of Commerce, a Kiwanis director, a member of the Economic Board, and a founding director of the United Way.



She also supports the Rutherford/Cannon County Child Advocacy Group and First Shot Basketball. In addition to her buyer's representative certification, she holds several other accreditations in real estate.



They include a certification in residential construction, certified new home specialist, seniors real estate specialist, short sales and foreclosures resource certification, brokers price opinion resource, and e-Pro.



E-Pro is a certification in digital marketing techniques. Annette H Bratcher has a husband, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

