2021/04/23 | 12:12 - Source: Iraq News

KILAMUWA STELE 750 BC, PERGAMUM MUSEUM, BERLIN GERMANY

THE NEGRO QUESTION KILAMUWA STELE TRANSLATION

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE NEGRO QUESTION TRANSLATION OF THE KILAMUWA STELECONTACT LEE CUMMINGSLEECUMMINGS952@YAHOO.COM(773) 822-1487Lee Cummings has been doing research on multiple strains of Paleo Hebrew: Aramaic, Phoenician, Moabite, Ammonite, as well as those artifacts that have been unearthed in ancient Turkey (which was called Anatolia).



Technically, all of these strains of Hebrew have one thing in common…the alphabet is the same! I have researched the Kilamuwa Stele, Baruch Stele, Karatepe Stele, Moabite Stele, Tel-Dan Stele, Siloam Inscription, and the Bukan Stele within these past 11 years.



My research has led me to an indisputable conclusion, which I will share within this article, and that is…these stone steles have been mistranslated!Today we will examine a few lines from the Kilamuwa Stele to illustrate to you how the scholars missed relevant information on the stones that verify the Biblical record of Israel and Judah.



The Kilamuwa Stele was discovered by the German Oriental Society.



The expedition was led by Felix Von Luschan and Robert Kolday between 1888 and 1902.



The Kilamuwa Stele is comprised of two registers that are a total of eight lines apiece.



The Egyptologist and others have said that there isn't any proof of Israel outside of the Bible and this stone stele proves them wrong.



The Kilamuwa stele has the names of Pharez Judah, Israel, Anaka Hebron, and Adar Syria on it.



The Kilamuwa Stele mentions Ashur the Assyrian taking the ten tribes of Israel into captivity, it actually calls them the ten...all of this was missed by Academia! TO VIEW THIS ARTICLE IN ITS ENTIRETY, CLICK HERE...https://www.ecwid.com/store/thenegroquestionbookstore/THE-NEGRO-QUESTION-PRESS-RELEASE-APRIL-2021-p347736345I will be offering a 3 credit hour course on ancient Paleo Hebrew (Aramaic) the first class begins at 7pm on June 1, 2021...click here for more information.https://www.ecwid.com/store/thenegroquestionbookstore/PALEO-HEBREW-HISTORY-COURSE-p192323235Lee Cummings is the author of the Negro Question Book Series, he has been writing and publishing books since 2011, and is currently teaching history and Aramaic Hebrew at Israel School of Excellence (ISOE) in Gary, Indiana.

LEE CUMMINGSTHE NEGRO QUESTION BOOKSTORE+1 773-822-1487email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

You just read:

News Provided By

April 22, 2021, 23:58 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release