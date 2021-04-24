US renews commitment to stability in Iraq's Kurdistan region

2021/04/24 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 23 (KUNA) -- The US renewed commitment to stability in Iraq and its Kurdistan region, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Friday.In a statement, Price said Secretary of State Antony J.



Blinken spoke with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and he reaffirmed the US commitment to the stability of Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR).The Secretary discussed the continued attacks on Iraqi, US, and Coalition forces, including the April 14 attack on the Erbil International Airport.The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that these attacks represent an egregious violation of Iraqi sovereignty.The Secretary emphasized the importance of free and fair Iraqi parliamentary elections in October, and he encouraged continued close cooperation between Baghdad and the KRG on issues of mutual concern.



