2021/04/24 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A court in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq sentenced three journalists and two activists to six years in prison on February 16, 2021, in deeply flawed proceedings, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.The authorities continue to hold two other people despite a court ruling that there was insufficient evidence to try them.Human Rights […]

