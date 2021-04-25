B.T. The Artist Talks About His New Single Different

2021/04/25 | 05:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- USA, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based rapper B.T.The Artist continues incredible rise in hip-hop with latest music video for the song, "Different”.The Boston artist material offers a breath of fresh air to music world.Thanks to his unique style of hip-hop, and his music that stands out, B.T.The Artist is becoming one of the most talked about artists of 2021.His rise to fame continues to span the globe, with fans reach all corners of the world including Australia, the USA, and the UK.The new song Different, which features Chef Ried which has been described as one of the big tunes of this year is helping B.T.The Artist capture the attention of new fans.We decided to sit down with B.T.The Artist and find out why he has become one of the most exciting Hip-Hop stars of 2021.This is what he had to say1.First of all, please introduce yourself.Hey, my name is BT The Artist and I am a recording artist from Boston MA.2.I have to ask, how did you come up with the name BT The Artist, and what does it mean?My whole life I played sports, and everyone called me BT.It’s the initials to my regular name.BT the artist had a hood ring to it because I do love the arts.(Acting, dancing, performing, etc.)3.What age were you when you got interested in music?I was born into music.My family is full of independent artists.They just never let music leave my soul.They were very supportive of my athletic career, but they always pushed me to peruse music.4.And what age were you when you thought, I would like to do this as a career?After I graduated college, I noticed that I have the time to put into music.I had an athletic scholarship, so it was tough to put my all into music until my baseball career was over.5.Be honest, what was the first single or album you bought?The Carter 3 (Lil Wayne) was the first album I was gifted.6.Why did you decide to choose rap music instead of other forms, such as pop music?I choose rap on beats but lately I have been singing a lot more.The more comfortable you get in front of the mic the more you try things.I started to write to country and pop beats as well.I try not to stay in one category because there is money everywhere.7.You have just released a new single, can you tell me more about that?Different has been getting a great response.It’s a project where I explained how I am different from the stereotypical rapper.8.Who wrote the new track and where was it recorded?I wrote the track and recorded it in Show Studios in MA.They recently converted to a gospel only studio, so I don’t record many songs there anymore.But I create positive music, so I still pop in from time to time.9.You have teamed up with Chef Ried, how did that come about?We were in the studio and vibing.We were trying to add separation in the chorus, so we added a bridge, and he sang on the track.It was perfect.10.You once said that if you want to make it in the music industry you have to be different, so how would you class yourself as being different from other artists?I’m different because I am an educated rapper with a degree in psychology.I make positive, motivational music for people going through troubles in life, and that may stem from my psych degree.I was a therapist and I always say music is therapy.11.If you could work with any artist in the world, who would it be?I’m thinking like Ariana grande, or jasmine Sullivan.12.A lot of people have said American Idol has failed the music industry.They are not interested in a wide range of music and more industry in Pop music and country, what are your thoughts on that?They didn’t fail the music industry.They are a show and can do whatever they wanna do.They started a whole lot of careers that is still flourishing.13.A lot of young people who want to become an artist are not encouraged by their teachers and sometimes even their parents, what can we do to change that?I believe schools should simply have more electives.There should be a music class in every school because music is a huge part of society.14.What would you say to a young person who wanted to go into the music industry?I would tell them it’s going to be a fun ride.Things get tough and it’s a lot of work, but if you really love creating music, then it will not feel like work.You would be having fun everyday of your life.15.So, what are your future plans?My future plans are to start touring if the world opens up.I can’t wait to get up on stage and interact with crowds again.So, keep those masks on so society could get back to the way it used to be.For more information on B.T.The Artist, please visit his official website.To view the music video for “Different”, please watch it on the hip-hop artist’s official YouTube page.###Contact detailsArtist: B.T.The Artist (a.k.a.Bryanne Toney)Song/video: “Different”Website: https://bttheartist.com/YouTube: Different - Anime Video

