Political blocs agree to replace debated ministerial candidates: Reform MP
2019/01/27 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Reform and Reconstruction Alliance MP Ali al-Bediri

revealed on Sunday a political agreement to replace all candidates of the

remaining ministries in Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi's government."The political blocs agreed to replace the incumbent

controversial candidates," Bediri said, adding that they currently negotiate

about new nominees for the four remaining ministries, but have not reached

consensus so far over the new names.He explained that the political blocs will spend the

legislative holiday to hold meetings and consultations in this regard.Reform Alliance MP Jamal Fakher said on Saturday that

the absence of Abd al-Mahdi for the parliamentary sessions devoted to the

completion of the cabinet have failed passing candidates of the remaining

ministers.Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halboosi announced on

Saturday the end of the first legislative term of the fourth parliamentary

session.

