Political blocs agree to replace debated ministerial candidates: Reform MP

2019/01/27
Reform and Reconstruction Alliance MP Ali al-Bediri
revealed on Sunday a political agreement to replace all candidates of the
remaining ministries in Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi's government."The political blocs agreed to replace the incumbent
controversial candidates," Bediri said, adding that they currently negotiate
about new nominees for the four remaining ministries, but have not reached
consensus so far over the new names.He explained that the political blocs will spend the
legislative holiday to hold meetings and consultations in this regard.Reform Alliance MP Jamal Fakher said on Saturday that
the absence of Abd al-Mahdi for the parliamentary sessions devoted to the
completion of the cabinet have failed passing candidates of the remaining
ministers.Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halboosi announced on
Saturday the end of the first legislative term of the fourth parliamentary
session.
