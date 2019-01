Political blocs agree to replace debated ministerial candidates: Reform MP

2019/01/27 | 21:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Reform and Reconstruction Alliance MP Ali al-Bedirirevealed on Sunday a political agreement to replace all candidates of theremaining ministries in Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi's government."The political blocs agreed to replace the incumbentcontroversial candidates," Bediri said, adding that they currently negotiateabout new nominees for the four remaining ministries, but have not reachedconsensus so far over the new names.He explained that the political blocs will spend thelegislative holiday to hold meetings and consultations in this regard.Reform Alliance MP Jamal Fakher said on Saturday thatthe absence of Abd al-Mahdi for the parliamentary sessions devoted to thecompletion of the cabinet have failed passing candidates of the remainingministers.Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halboosi announced onSaturday the end of the first legislative term of the fourth parliamentarysession.