WHO IS COURAGE IGENE?

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHY APOSTLE COURAGE IGENE IS AMONG THE TOP LISTED PASTORS IN THE WORLD.A man's character is like a flame, it eventually gets exposed no matter how hard it is hidden.This is the feat that has been recorded by Courage Igene, an Astute gentleman, humble, a rare philanthropist and humanitarian personality who will stop at nothing to engender better living for mankind.



An ideal man, hardly stepping out of his bound.The presiding minister of All Nations Churches International, Apostle Courage Igene, a cleric whose ministry is impacting lives in the United States, doing great exploit for the expansion of the kingdom of God, impacting lives positively and making Jesus famous.He is one of the most loved pastor in a noiseless way with highest followers among social network whose integrity is proved, tested and trusted.If you call him a word smith, you will rightly hit the nail.



You call him a prolific prophet or call him anything you like but the fact is that he remains one of the best respected God's general making waves both in Nigeria and in the world at large.Over 20 years doing God's work has made him a renowned and a reputable minister of God, accurate prophecy and deliverance minister.



While his preoccupation is to plant branch churches in more than 100 countries of the world but at the moment All Nations Churches Int'l has more than 6 branches with the vision to Raise An End- time Army for the Lord.Reflecting on his salvation experience and call into ministry which he said was unique.



A life changing message heard at Assemblies of God Church caused transformation in his life.He is an author of over six books at his disposal.



He is so excited about the success of the books in Amazon.



The books can also be seen in recognized Christian Book Shops making tremendous sales and particularly how the books are helping churches, pastors in resolving crisis, solving confusion in ministries, etc.Courage Igene is a celebrated man with several astonishing achievement to his credit, he is not relenting in his drive for more success.Having discovered some of the problem confronting churches today as Lack of proper training for leaders: Doctrinal differences: Lack of unity among saints.



Courage Igene developed flare for training.



He therefore organises Minister's training annually called 'Joshua Generation School of Ministry', its a Ministry training institute to impact knowledge and equip Leaders, Church workers and Ministers of God for effective ministry.



He has trained spiritual sons and daughters who are now pastors to different churches around the world.

