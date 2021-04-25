New Universal Service Funds Now Available for Healthcare

2021/04/26 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq News

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I360 Healthcare want to help you and partner with you on a unique funding opportunity with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program.The FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program has already administered $200 million in funding appropriated by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.



The program was enacted to support efforts of health care providers to address COVID-19 by providing telecommunications services, information services, and devices necessary to enable the provision of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.Over 100 health centers received telehealth funding to support initiatives like network upgrades, purchasing videoconference equipment for patients and practitioners, and smartphones for telehealth visits.



To build on the success of the first round of funding, Congress appropriated an additional $249.95 million to support Round 2 of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.



The Round 2 application opens April 29, 2021 12pm - May 6, 2021 12pm ET.On Monday, April 26th @ 4:00pm–5:00pm ET, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) will host a webinar on how to submit a successful application for Round 2 of the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program.You will not want to miss this opportunity.



Join NACHC and peers, Monday, April 26 at 4:00pm ET for the Round 2 FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program Application webinar.This one-hour presentation will provide:• An overview the program's application• Guest presentations by health centers that received round 1 funding• Insight from HRSA Office for the Advancement of Telehealth and National Consortium of Telehealth.



Learn more.Background reading on the application process can be found here: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-21-39A1.pdf.



Please file FCC Form 460 to receive a USAC Health Care Provider Number to apply for the program.Let us help you get your program up and running and get reimbursement for the dollars already spent on devices.



You can reach us at:betterhealth@i360healthcare.net.

