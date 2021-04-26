Covid-19 Stole 2020

2021/04/26 | 06:34 - Source: Iraq News

Pam Jane Nye = Nurse at Work and Play

THE NURSES WALL -- a grateful public's virtual gift to the world's 27+ million frontline hero nurses, including the 1,700+ nurses and 20,000+ healthcare workers worldwide who died shielding their patients from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Operation Scrubs honors nurses - Covid 19's unsung frontline heroes.

Emotional value to the nurse? Comforting.



Emotional value to the patient? Priceless!

Nye recruited from retirement for temporary Covid-19 vaccination assignment at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica

Take-Back weapon is THE NURSES WALL - a grateful public's virtual gift to the world's 27+ million frontline hero nurses killed caring for Covid-19 patients

— Pamela Jane Nye

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A determined nurse convinced an acclaimed Beverly Hills PR firm to help tell her story because "It's a story that needs telling." says the Blaine Group's CEO, Devon Blaine, CEO of the Blaine Group.



"She's inviting the world to accept her Operation Scrubs' Thank a Nurse Team Challenge mission, and she's challenging anyone in America whose life was touched by a caring nurse to accept her challenge and become this mission's nurse-caring example."It starts with joining my Challenge Team (Team Pam) or one of the other 100 invited high-profile Challenge Teams during National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Nye explains, "You do this by visiting my Thank-a-Nurse Team Challenge website (www.thankanurseteamchallenge.org) and post your brief nurse-thanking message.



Then, throughout National Nurses Week, you follow how many people participate, enjoy the media coverage and online chatter to see just how effective this act of come-together kindness was."Nye explains that team-member names are automatically entered into a global "I Thanked a Nurse Registry," which becomes THE NURSES WALL -- a grateful public's virtual gift of "thank you" message postings to the world's 27+ million frontline hero nurses, including the 1,700+ nurses and 20,000+ healthcare workers worldwide who died shielding their patients from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic."Being virtual," Nye adds, "it's accessible 24/7.



It's a place for nurses to feel appreciated, inspired, motivated, trusted, and forever reminded of this historic and amazing week of nurse recognition," Nye stresses, then smilingly adds, "It takes very little time to participate.



What's not to like? Seriously."Explaining the mission, Nye draws upon her personal nursing experience stating, "So much has been written about COVID-19.



I'll mention it, but I'm more concerned with those nurses who still bring themselves to work every day despite it because they genuinely are the everyday unsung, boots-on-the-ground, frontline combatants.Are they afraid? Of course, they are, and receiving a box of candy, a flower bouquet, or pizza for lunch is always appreciated.



But, what really keeps them motivated is the personal acknowledgment that what they're doing makes a difference to you.



And now, more than ever, the value of simple 'thank you' to any nurse would, at a minimum, be priceless!"For those thinking that Nye's mission was the result of or taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic, public records show Nye's Operation Scrubs and nurse-thanking mission were created in 2018, developed and promoted during 2019, and scheduled to occur during the 2020 National Nurses Week celebration."Covid-19 had other plans." Nye concedes, adding, "as did many who chose or were forced to make priority adjustments - I being one of them! And just weeks before the 2020 event, Nye faced a financial conundrum when the events underwriting sponsor pulled out, telling Nye, "I don't want my name or company associated with something that seeks to give nurses the same kind of hero recognition as military, law enforcement, and firefighter responders."To her character and integrity credit, Nye chose to use personal funds and retirement income to underwrite event costs to date.



Asked why, Nye said, "At last count, COVID-19 killed 1,500+ nurses and 20,000+ healthcare workers worldwide, all caring for pandemic infected patients.



And who knows how many more will die until Covid-19 or its mutations are finally controlled.



The need has exponentially grown to the point where I believe it's just too important to let this mission fail.""Fortunately, there were enough savings, which, coupled with my retirement income, has been enough to get us where we are today.



The other reason," Nye added, "is this left me and the Operation Scrubs, Inc.



nonprofit morally and, in some instances, legally responsible for event-related commitments.



And while many resolution options were available, whatever my decision, it needed to be governed by my Iowa-nice upbringing, and as Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott continues to prove, "Living with dignity is the best revenge."While time to prepare for this year's National Nurses Week is limited, Nye made time to accept UCLA Medical Center's "call to duty" of retired nurses to help with Covid-19 vaccinations.



Nye responded and has been supervising and giving vaccinations at UCLA Medical Center/Santa Monica.



Her "tour of duty" ends May 1, when she'll return to lead Operation Scrubs' global nurse-honoring mission.Please direct Media requests for in-person or virtual interviews with Pamela Nye to Devon Blaine/Derek Mora at 310-360-1499.



Email addresses are devon@blaingroupinc.com and derek@blaingrouipinc.com

R.C.



"Chuck" FosterOperation:Scrubs, Inc.+1 800-627-6156 ext.



802chuckfoster@operationscrubs.org

Pathway to getting a billion+ nurse-thanking messages worldwide!

