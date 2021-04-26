AAKASH KUMAR, THOUGHT LEADER & WORKFORCE EMPOWERMENT EXPERT, FOUNDER & CEO OF SHIFTSMART, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

2021/04/27 | 16:46 - Source: Iraq News

The interview with Aakash Kumar was very interesting.



His expertise as a Labor Workforce Visionary and how the platform connects companies with skilled workers, is inspirational.”

— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAKASH KUMAR, DYNAMIC THOUGHT LEADER AND WORKFORCE EMPOWERMENT EXPERT, FOUNDER AND CEO OF SHIFTSMART, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINEAakash Kumar Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.



A DotCom Magazine Exclusive InterviewFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAakash Kumar, a worldwide thought leader in the workforce empowerment space has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Aakash Kumar of Shiftsmart joins other leading CEOs, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series.



In the interview, Aakash Kumar discusses new initiatives at Shiftsmart, what makes the company a global leader in the workforce management field, and shares his thoughts on the future of the managing workforces in the micro entrepreneur economy.



Aakash Kumar joins other leaders building strong and innovative companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.“I really enjoyed talking with Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, for the Entrepreneur Spotlight Series,” says Aakash Kumar, CEO and Founder of Shiftsmart.



“We had an in-depth discussion about entrepreneurship and the new initiatives we are executing on the Shiftsmart workforce platform.



Our success at Shiftsmartis a true testament to the team and culture that we have built and it was an honor to be invited on the show.”Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Aakash Kumar was remarkably impressive and informative.



Aakash Kumar is a worldwide expert, and so many people can learn from the leadership position of Shiftsmart in the labor ecosystem space.



Aakash Kumar is a leading powerhouse in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how Shiftsmart is forging a new path of leadership in the workforce empowerment space.”Shiftsmart’s digital platform connects workers looking for more hours with better pay and organizations that need to increase fulfillment, reduce churn, and improve worker quality.



Powered by cutting-edge technology, Shiftsmart intelligently matches the right worker with the right job so that employers can pay workers while spending less.As the company continues to grow, Shiftsmart plans to expand its platform into new market verticals and extend its global footprint by enhancing the technological features of its proprietary workforce management platform.



Kumar emphasized the ethos of his company stating, “We are committed to creating more access to flexible work and improve workers’ lives with our tech-driven platform and global network of workers.”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc.



5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEOs making a difference.Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

Aakash Kumar, Founder and CEO, Shiftsmart, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

