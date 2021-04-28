FM Zarif meets with Iraqi Kurdistan Union's officials

2021/04/28 | 12:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The visiting Iranian foreign minister discussed about Iran’s relations with neighboring Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan region.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif pointed to the key and prominent role of the late Talabani as one of the influential Kurdish and Iraqi figures, and presented Iran’s views in meetings with Iraqi officials and personalities in Baghdad and emphasized the view of the Islamic Republic of Iran on unity, amity and solidarity of all Iraqi political movements, currents, tribes and clans to build a prosperous, free, strong and independent Iraq.

Then, visiting Iranian foreign minister Zarif referred to some of the existing capacities and potentials for expanding bilateral cooperation and assessed the areas for enhancing cooperation between Iraqi Kurdistan region and Iran ‘positive’.

Lahur Sheikh Jangi and Bafel Talabani, for their parts, also emphasized high position of the Islamic Republic of Iran among people of Iraqi Kurdistan region and called for evermore expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the Union and the late Talabani’s strong ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, they said they would never forget Iran's role and support for Iraq at various times.

