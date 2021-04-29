Iraqi Cabinet Approves Basra-Shalamcheh Rail Link

2021/04/29 | 02:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the construction of the new railway between Basra and Shalamcheh [Shalamijah, Shalamjah], on the Iranian border.
The line forms the Iraqi leg of the rail link between Basra and the Iranian city of Khoramshahr.
According to previous information from the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the $150-million project […]
