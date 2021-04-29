Iraqi Cabinet Approves Basra-Shalamcheh Rail Link

2021/04/29 | 02:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the construction of the new railway between Basra and Shalamcheh [Shalamijah, Shalamjah], on the Iranian border.The line forms the Iraqi leg of the rail link between Basra and the Iranian city of Khoramshahr.According to previous information from the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the $150-million project […]

