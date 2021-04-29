Recruiting for Good Launches Fulfilling Mom and Me Lunch Creative Writing Gig

2021/04/30 | 09:22 - Source: Iraq News

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created a meaningful creative gig for LA girls.



Girls are personally mentored and write local stories of restaurant dining.

On Our Fun Beauty Foodie Gig, Sweet Talented Girls Have Lunch with Mom Every Month, Write Lovely Local Dining, and Restaurant Stories!”

— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good created Beauty Foodie News, a meaningful creative gig for sweet talented girls to write lovely dining stories and reviews of local restaurants.



Girls on the gig, also get to choose their own sweet nicknames.Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly 'Mom and Me Lunch' to create fun fulfilling experiences; and discover Best Dining In Your Community Together.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Girls on our gigs will be mentored by Parrish Walsh (Co-Creator of We Use Our Voice for Good) and will also receive a real life work experience."AboutIn March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched a fun gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat, www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com.



Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes.



In 2021, we continued the Fun Foodie Gig for Kids tradition by creating The Sweetest Gig.



Kids reviewed LA’s Best Chocolate to earn Mom a Box of Chocolate for Mother’s Day, www.TheSweetestGig.comCarlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder Created 'Beauty Foodie News' a meaningful creative gig for sweet talented girls to write lovely dining stories of local restaurants and reviews.



Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly 'Mom and Me Lunch' to create fun fulfilling experiences; and discover Best Dining in Your Community Together www.BeautyFoodieNews.com.



Parrish Walsh mentors the girls.



When girls do a great job, they get hired for another gig just like in the real world.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company.



Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales.



We're generating proceeds to fund meaningful gigs for girls.



www.RecruitingforGood.comLove Helping Support Girls + Enjoy Fine Dining Rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both.



Simply introduce a company executive hiring professional staff.



Once Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee and earns a finder's fee, they reward a $1500 Fine Dining Gift Card.



To learn more visit www.RewardingDining.comParrish Walsh shares, "Celebrating writing through jewelry design and mentoring girls are both passions of mine.



Working with the girls to offer them the opportunity to write and design in a real world setting is an unbelievable opportunity.



Through the programs sponsored by Recruiting for Good, I am able to help girls' dreams come true." www.FictionJewelry.com

