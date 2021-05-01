1 policeman killed, 5 injured in ISIL attack on Kirkuk

2021/05/01 | 02:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A security source reported on Friday that elements of a terrorist group attacked Iraqi police forces in Kirkuk province.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIL elements clashed with police in the city of Daquq in southern Kirkuk province.

According to the source, ISIL elements attacked a patrol belonging to the police forces this Friday morning during which one policeman was killed and five others were wounded.

ISIL recently attacked two security checkpoints in Kirkuk, one controlled by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the other by army forces.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements have recently tried to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

