2021/05/01 | 12:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Army Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that several Iraqi military forces were killed when a bomb exploded in the rout of their military vehicle on the northern outskirts of Baghdad.

According to the report,10 people killed, 1 injured in this blast in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

Terrorist forces detonated an explosive device in the path of a vehicle belonging to the Iraqi army.

