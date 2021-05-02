Iraqi security forces arrest 10 ISIL members in Diyala

2021/05/02 | 15:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The series of operations of the Iraqi forces against the remnants of the terrorists of the ISIL group continues in different parts of the country, Al-Furat News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted ISIL remnant positions in Diyala province. ِDuring the operation, Iraqi forces have managed to identify and detain 10 ISIL members.

On Friday, the Iraqi army announced that its forces targeted Takfiri remnants on the southern axis of Baghdad and during the operation, Iraqi forces were able to identify and detain one of the dangerous leaders of ISIL.

The detained ISIL leader had long been wanted, said a security source, adding that he has been involved in numerous terrorist operations against Iraqi civilians in Baghdad.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently attempted to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely operation of the popular mobilization forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

