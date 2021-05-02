“More of Me” - EP by Smallzz Tha Razor features Bella Shmurda, Martins, and 9ice

2021/05/03 | 02:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Smallzz Tha Razor lauds a decade of professional music.He features Bella Shmurda, Martins, and 9ice on a 6 track studded EP; titled it More of Me

LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smallzz Tha Razor has enveloped his punchlines, word-plays, and rap prowess in giving the world what he titled More of Me.



More of Me is an Extended Play (EP) of 6 tracks that features rave of the moment Bella Shmurda, talented and beautiful singer Martins, and the self acclaimed Ancestor; 9ice.



The EP is nicknamed "urban street" given to the life all artists doctored in the project, and the indigenous flavor that emboldens STR's urban rap.



Being from Lagos Nigeria, Smallzz Tha Razor permeates the culture of the city and experiences of his at other parts of the world in his style of music and calls it Modern Day Hip/Hop.

Pull Up being the track one has a reggae feel where the artist displayed his rap prowess with some hard lines that speaks to the mind.



The beautiful sound was seconded by Mami Wota; a love song that affectionately compares the beauty and body of a lover to that of a mermaid.



Juwonlo featuring Bella Shmurda is track 3; the groovy sound tells of self growth and consistency.



The Afro endowed but powerful Mariana features Martins.



The heart-melting sound was followed by Soro Soke which features 9ice.



Soro Soke is a dancehall with the Afro-Caribbean feel.



The 6th track Finidi is a song that speaks to human and mirrors the listeners to themselves.

Producers on More of Me are Daihard, DonnyAce, and Taleen.



Sound engineers are Daihard, Jaychords, Tafsound and Taleen.



More of Me is available on music digital platforms worldwide.



Visit STR Nation website for more information.

Oluwatoyin OgunmuyiwaMideToolzemail us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterFacebook

You just read:

News Provided By

May 02, 2021, 18:00 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Telecommunications, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release