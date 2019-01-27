China seeks cooperation with Iraq in transport, electricity fields: Amb.

2019/01/27 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Chinese
Ambassador to Iraq Chen Weiqing reiterated his country's support of the
government's program and keenness to contribute to the rehabilitation of
infrastructure of Iraqi citiesDuring
his meeting with Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jabouri on Sunday, Weiqing stressed
China's keenness to cooperate with Iraq in the fields of transportation,
electricity, industry and agriculture, adding that his country will exert the
utmost efforts to facilitate the movements of businessmen between the two
states.For
his part, Jabouri called on Chinese companies, during the meeting, to
participate in the reconstruction of the liberated areas in the disputed
province of Kirkuk, a statement by Jabouri's office said."China has a strong global economic influence and a commercial
and industrial activity. We in Kirkuk need Chinese expertise and support in the
light of the official and legal frameworks," the statement quoted Jabouri
as saying.Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met on Thursday with a number of ambassadors in
Baghdad including Weiqing to discuss fostering bilateral ties.
