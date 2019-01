China seeks cooperation with Iraq in transport, electricity fields: Amb.

2019/01/27 | 23:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ChineseAmbassador to Iraq Chen Weiqing reiterated his country's support of thegovernment's program and keenness to contribute to the rehabilitation ofinfrastructure of Iraqi citiesDuringhis meeting with Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jabouri on Sunday, Weiqing stressedChina's keenness to cooperate with Iraq in the fields of transportation,electricity, industry and agriculture, adding that his country will exert theutmost efforts to facilitate the movements of businessmen between the twostates.Forhis part, Jabouri called on Chinese companies, during the meeting, toparticipate in the reconstruction of the liberated areas in the disputedprovince of Kirkuk, a statement by Jabouri's office said."China has a strong global economic influence and a commercialand industrial activity. We in Kirkuk need Chinese expertise and support in thelight of the official and legal frameworks," the statement quoted Jabourias saying.PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met on Thursday with a number of ambassadors inBaghdad including Weiqing to discuss fostering bilateral ties.