China seeks cooperation with Iraq in transport, electricity fields: Amb.
2019/01/27 | 23:35
Chinese

Ambassador to Iraq Chen Weiqing reiterated his country's support of the

government's program and keenness to contribute to the rehabilitation of

infrastructure of Iraqi citiesDuring

his meeting with Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jabouri on Sunday, Weiqing stressed

China's keenness to cooperate with Iraq in the fields of transportation,

electricity, industry and agriculture, adding that his country will exert the

utmost efforts to facilitate the movements of businessmen between the two

states.For

his part, Jabouri called on Chinese companies, during the meeting, to

participate in the reconstruction of the liberated areas in the disputed

province of Kirkuk, a statement by Jabouri's office said."China has a strong global economic influence and a commercial

and industrial activity. We in Kirkuk need Chinese expertise and support in the

light of the official and legal frameworks," the statement quoted Jabouri

as saying.Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met on Thursday with a number of ambassadors in

Baghdad including Weiqing to discuss fostering bilateral ties.
