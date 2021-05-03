Tom Graham, Successful Crowd Funding Founder on StartEngine, CEO of Life Imaging FLA, Interviewed for DotCom Magazine

2021/05/04 | 10:40 - Source: Iraq News

Tom Graham, Successful Crowd Funding Founder on Start Engine, CEO of Life Imaging FLA, Interviewed for DotCom Magazine

Tom Graham, Successful Crowd Funding Founder on StartEngine, and CEO of Life Imaging FLA, Zoom Interviewed for DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

In the interview, Tom Graham discusses the newest offerings of Life Imaging FLA, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares unique thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



We salute the leaders of this world like Tom Graham”.About Life Imaging FLA:Life Imaging is a health screening service that takes the guesswork out of preventative care.



With a proven unique direct marketing approach, we have already seen exponential growth in just a few months.



Our mission is to educate and provide an affordable early detection system for the two deadliest diseases known to mankind, heart disease and cancer sometimes up to decades before symptoms even occur.



Using our FDA approved world's fastest and most accurate low-dose EBT scanning, this non-invasive tool is fast, accurate and painless and can help prevent a myriad of diseases and help protect our loved ones.



Early detection absolutely saves lives! Peace of mind through prevention! We now have a choice—no one needs to be a statistic any longer.



The U.S.



is embroiled in a complicated, expensive health care system that does not have the best interest of the people it serves.



Any kind of research or testing of medicine is heavily inflated, which leaves millions of people in the dark about the underlying health issues they may be having.



Life Imaging has seen the loss of life first hand, and we have set out to reduce preventable deaths in the U.S.



We have developed a solution that will help solve our national health crises of Heart Disease and Cancers.



Patients simply come in learn about our process and get scanned, and we provide them with an easy to read the detailed report.



Depending on the report, we will get the information to their doctor help them set up the next steps.For example, if a patient results show a high calcium score, we will forward that information to their doctor can tell them they need to do x, y, and z and we can set a plan for doing annual screenings to see any improvements in our Preferred Care program.



Heart Disease is reversible in most cases.



We make the process as smooth and affordable as possible.One of the biggest complaints we hear about the healthcare industry is that there is a lack of transparent pricing.



With good understanding and knowledge we provide to the consumer along with affordable pricing, a simple location, and easy operation, we take the guesswork out of preventative care.Our FDA approved EBTC scanners can easily detect many of these diseases before a patient shows any symptoms sometimes decades ahead using only 10% of the radiation of a normal CT scanner.



Life Imaging scanning protocol does not use any dyes, no need to take any clothing off, and only takes about five minutes.Full body scans can cost thousands of dollars through insurance and other medical providers and It is unlikely your Doctor would even give you a script for a full body scan to begin with.



Our packages are just a few hundred dollars a scan, making our body scans incredibly affordable.



Now, everybody can get scanned and we can save lives every day.There is nothing we fear more in life than death.



Whether from old age or from a freak accident, a long battle with a disease or suicide, death is an event that has a momentous impact on families, communities, even nations.



One thing holds true in every scenario--death is always a hard experience.What if I told you some of these deaths are not only preventable, but the prevention method is affordable? Too many people are dying from heart disease, cancer, and other fatal diseases that can be detected early using simple technologies.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.It is Life Imaging FLA's mission is to educate and provide an affordable early detection system for the two deadliest diseases known to mankind, heart disease and cancer sometimes up to two decades before symptoms even occur.



Life imaging FLA currently has a very successful fundraising campaign going on at Start Engine.



Please check out the fund raising campaign at StartEngine.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

andrew jacobDotCom Magazine+1 602-909-9890email us here

Tom Graham, Successful Crowd Funding Founder on Start Engine, CEO of Life Imaging FLA, Interviewed for DotCom Magazine

