Masoud Barzani in Jordan, meets with King; discuss bilateral ties

2019/01/28 | 00:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, arrived in the Jordanian capital on Sunday evening. Along with an accompanying delegation, he was welcomed by the Jordanian King’s brother, Prince Faisal bin Hussein.
The visit came after an official invitation from King Abdullah II of Jordan himself, a statement from Barzani’s office said. After a meeting with the prince, the KDP leader met with the king.
“The meeting touched on a number of regional issues, in addition to the efforts to fight terrorism within a comprehensive approach,” an official statement on Jordan News Agency said.
The two men “reviewed Iraqi-Jordanian ties,” and ways to improve “cooperation between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region in various fields.”
In August, Jordanian Consul General to Erbil, Haitham Abu al-Faul, stated that his country would develop “strong and solid” ties with the Kurdistan Region.
“There is also an interest in strengthening relations in all areas such as cultural, educational, and medical,” he added.
In mid-November, Iraqi President Barham Salih visited Jordan and held extensive meetings with leading officials, including the king. Salih discussed commercial and economic ties and security cooperation.
Two months later, King Abdullah II came to Iraq and met with Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.
The two countries are reportedly working to implement joint-commercial ventures, including the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline and establish an industrial zone on the border between the two countries.
According to an AFP report on Jan. 14, Iraq has discussed with Amman plans to import part of its electricity needs from Jordan. The two countries also seek to rehabilitate the highway linking Amman and Baghdad.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
