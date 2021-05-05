Iraq to Invest $3bn in Basra Gas Company

2021/05/05 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Oil Minister, Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail (pictured), has said that Iraq will invest $3 billion in the Basra Gas Company (BGC) over the next five years, as it pushes ahead with plans to increase gas production.The money will fund projects intended to increase BGC's gas production capacity from 1,000 to 1,400 […]

