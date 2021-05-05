2021/05/05 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Press reports quote Iraq's oil minister as saying that Iraq could buy ExxonMobil's 32.7-percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field.Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail told a news conference on Monday that the government might purchase the stake via the state-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC).BOC previously took over the Majnoon field […]

read more Iraq may Buy Exxon stake in West Qurna 1 first appeared on Iraq Business News.