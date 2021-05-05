Iraq may Buy Exxon stake in West Qurna 1

2021/05/05 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Press reports quote Iraq's oil minister as saying that Iraq could buy ExxonMobil's 32.7-percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field.
Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail told a news conference on Monday that the government might purchase the stake via the state-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC).
BOC previously took over the Majnoon field […]
