AV-Comparatives Releases Performance Test Report Unveiling the Impact of Security Software on System Performance

2021/05/05 | 22:08 - Source: Iraq News

Tested Consumer Anti-Virus Products 2021 - AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives Speed Impact Test Q2 2021 Chart

AV-Comparatives Speed Impact Test Q2 2021 Awards

Logo AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives release the latest performance test report highlighting the impact of consumer security software on system performance for low-end systems.

Users should always put higher emphasis on protection compared to speed.



All tested products were fast enough to reach at least the “Standard” Award or better.”

— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives

INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives today announced the formal release of its latest performance test results, evaluating the impact of anti-virus software on system performance.



This independent testing lab is dedicated to inform users about protection against cybercrime with its systematic testing of the market’s most popular security software solutions.



The company creates a real-world environment for accurate testing by utilizing one of the largest sample collections worldwide.The products evaluated by AV-Comparatives for its performance test include Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Antivirus Pro, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, NortonLifeLock Norton 360, Panda Free Antivirus, Total AV Total Security, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and Vipre Advanced Security.The av-test conducted by AV-Comparatives for each of the products include file copying, archiving / unarchiving, installing applications, launching applications, downloading files, browsing websites, and PC Mark 10 Professional Testing Suite.AV-Comparatives carried out its performance test on a low-end machine with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and SSD drives and Windows 10 20H2 64-Bit system.



The tests were conducted with an active internet connection.



Adequate measures were taken to minimize the factors capable of influencing the measurements and/or comparability of the systems.



PC Mark 10 Professional performance testing suite was used to measure the system impact during real-world product usage.According to AV-Comparatives, the reported data provides just an indication and may not be applicable in all circumstances because many factors can play an additional part.



It has also been informed that users should always put higher emphasis on protection compared to speed and all tested products were fast enough to reach at least the “Standard” Award or better.Summarizing the test results, AV-Comparatives co-founder Peter Stelzhammer said, “Users should weight the various subtests according to their needs.



We applied a scoring system to sum up the various results.



Please note that for the file copying and launching applications subtests, we noted separately the results for the first run and for subsequent runs.



For the AV-C score, we took the rounded mean values of first and subsequent runs for file copying, whilst for launching applications, we considered only the subsequent runs.”In autumn AV-Comparatives will release its sped-impact test for high-end systems.To access the just published test results from AV-Comparatives, please visit https://www.av-comparatives.orgAbout AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions.



Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.



AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions.



Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter StelzhammerAV-Comparatives+43 720 115542email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

May 05, 2021, 15:00 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, Retail, Science, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release