Brigadier Gold Stock Symbol: BGADF Intercepts 7.63 g/t Gold, 11 g/t Silver & 0.26% Copper Across 0.5 Metres at Picachos

Brigadier Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:BGADF)

The technical information has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”

— BGADF Management

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Long can this Stock Market Continue its strong showing.



Precious Metals will always be a focal point of a Portfolio and Investing in Gold and Silver is a necessity.



This Company may prove to be a Large Gainer very soon and for Good Reason………Gold and Silver Exploration Co.



Brigadier Gold (Stock Symbol: BGADF) is now a Reporting Company with OTC MarketsBGADF sees Steady Progress at their Gold & Silver Mining Property in MexicoExperienced New CEO Appointed and Company Finances Strengthened Proven Precious Metals and Minerals Properties Under Development. Program Fully Funded with $4.2 Million Raised to Date. Phase 2 of Current Sample Drilling Project Nearing Completion. Closing of $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement. Debt Settlement Completed, Retiring $100,000 of IndebtednessBrigadier Intercepts 7.63 g/t Gold, 11 g/t Silver and 0.26% Copper Across 0.5 Metres at PicachosSurface Sampling Returns 12.79 g/t Gold and 8 g/t Silver across 1 Metre from El Placer NorteVancouver, British Columbia – May 4, 2021 – Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSXV: BRG|FSE: B7LM|USA: BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and sampling results from phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the “Picachos Project”, “Picachos” or the “Property”).



Brigadier has completed and received assay results for 4538 metres of diamond drilling in 43 holes on the Picachos Project.



Assays results for holes 29 through 43 and recent sampling are provided in Table 1.In March Brigadier hired Eagle Mapping to collect LiDAR data and aerial photographs.



Survey flights were completed in April and Brigadier drilled 3 diamond drill holes across El Placer Norte below the Chiveras high-grade workings with results expected in June.Underground mapping and sampling of La Gloria is in-progress to better understand the results of diamond drill holes DH-BRG-028 and DH-BRG-031.



Further, the access road to the collars of DH-BRG-029 and 030 cut across several new historic workings and veins and these are in the process of being mapped and sampled.



Surface trenching is planned across El Placer in the southeastern part of the Property, as well as across Salvador and Urrea.



The Company is still discovering previously undocumented prospects and workings, which are being systematically mapped and sampled.Brigadier has received the remaining assays for work completed prior to March 31, 2021 with best result being 12.79 g/t Au and 8 g/t Ag across 1 meter from El Placer Norte (BRG-25131).



This includes 0.1 m of 117.45 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag.



This sample line was cut across the Huarache Vein at 1155 m elevation from an historic underground gold mine.



Other notable results from El Placer Norte include 38.88 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag across 0.5 m (BRG-27106) and 12.38 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 0.6 m (BRG-27102).



El Placer is a system of veins and veinlets that trends northwesterly and has been mapped for about 4 kilometers across widths of 60 to 200 meters.From the Cobre area, located about 650 meters northwest of El Placer Norte, sampling has defined three principal veins: El Cobre, El Herrero and Calzadas that define a northwesterly trend that is about 40 meters wide.



The best result from the Cobre Vein is 57 g/t Ag, 2.12% Cu and 0.12% Pb across 1.7 m (BRG-26926) from Chinakatera Level 737.



About 20 meters below the adit, DH-BRG-038 returned values of 0.73% Cu, 6 g/t Ag and 0.12% Pb across 3 m.



El Herrero reported 108 g/t Ag, 3.2% Cu and 0.5% Pb across 2.1 m from Level 755.



Calzada Vein contains 148 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu and 0.26% Pb across 0.7 m from Level 759.La Cocolmeca Vein was prospected below the Guayabo showing and under the newly discovered Cinco Gramos outcrop located 1.4 kilometers to the northeast.



Mechanical trenching with the bulldozer better exposed Cinco Gramos and sample BRG-121612 returned values of 9.59 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu across 1.4 m.



DH-BRG-043 was located next to the showing and returned values of 0.52 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu across 14.5 m, including 0.5 m of 7.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu.



From Guayabo, DH-BRG-032 contains 0.23 g/t Au, 0.09% Cu, 0.07% Pb and 0.22 across 18.5 m, including 3 meters of 0.72 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 0.34% Zn.National Instrument 43-101 DisclosureThe technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).



Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling.



Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020.



Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.



The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals.



SGS is an accredited laboratory.



It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.AppendixResults Table for Q1 2021.



DL = Detection Limit.



True widths for drill holes (DH) are not estimated as most of the intercepts are from veins and stockworks in the early stages of exploration.



Trenches are cut orthogonal to the structures, and trench width = true width.Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.About Brigadier Gold LimitedBrigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals.



Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.For further information, please contact:Brigadier Gold Limitedwww.brigadiergold.caRobert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officerrob@brigadiergold.caLeah Hodges, Corporate Secretary(604) 377-0403DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider.



FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.



FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.



The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.



All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.



All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer.



FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.



Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.



FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act.



The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties.



Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing.



In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

