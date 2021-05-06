DNO Returns to Profitability, Ups Tawke Production Guidance

2021/05/06 | 13:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported operating profit of USD 66 million in the first quarter of 2021, following four quarters of losses triggered by market perturbations from the global Covid pandemic.The turnaround was driven by solid production, cost optimization, higher oil prices and regularization of payments from Kurdistan.The […]

