Iraq allocates 2 mln dinars for each Yazidi girl surviving ISIS

2019/01/28 | 00:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced headed by NofalMousa announced on Sunday allocating two million Iraqi dinars ($1,685) to eachof Yazidi girls who escaped from ISIS. The money is set to bepart of the 2019 fiscal budget.In December, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met with the Nobel Prize laureate, theYazidi activist Nadia Murad, in Baghdad, a day after Murad receivedthe Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy on behalf of victims of wartimesexual violence.Murad, a survivor of sex slavery by ISIS was among thousandsof women and girls who were captured and forced into sexual slavery by ISISmilitants in 2014. She became an activist on behalf of women and girls afterescaping and finding refuge in Germany.Estimates put the global number of Yazidis ataround 700,000 people, with the vast majority of them concentrated in northern Iraq, in and around Sinjar.The Yazidis had been denounced as infidels by al-Qaeda inIraq, a predecessor of Isis, which sanctioned their indiscriminate killing.Islamic militants have trappedup to 40,000 members of Iraq’s minoritycommunities, according to reports, while most of the trapped people are membersof the Yazidi religion.