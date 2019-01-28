عربي | كوردى
Iraq allocates 2 mln dinars for each Yazidi girl surviving ISIS
2019/01/28 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced headed by Nofal

Mousa announced on Sunday allocating two million Iraqi dinars ($1,685) to each

of Yazidi girls who escaped from ISIS. The money is set to be

part of the 2019 fiscal budget.In December, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met with the Nobel Prize laureate, theYazidi activist Nadia Murad, in Baghdad, a day after Murad received

the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy on behalf of victims of wartime

sexual violence.Murad, a survivor of sex slavery by ISIS was among thousands

of women and girls who were captured and forced into sexual slavery by ISIS

militants in 2014. She became an activist on behalf of women and girls after

escaping and finding refuge in Germany.Estimates put the global number of Yazidis at

around 700,000 people, with the vast majority of them concentrated in northern Iraq, in and around Sinjar.The Yazidis had been denounced as infidels by al-Qaeda in

Iraq, a predecessor of Isis, which sanctioned their indiscriminate killing.Islamic militants have trapped

up to 40,000 members of Iraq’s minority

communities, according to reports, while most of the trapped people are members

of the Yazidi religion.



