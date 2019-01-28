Iraq allocates 2 mln dinars for each Yazidi girl surviving ISIS

2019/01/28 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced headed by Nofal
Mousa announced on Sunday allocating two million Iraqi dinars ($1,685) to each
of Yazidi girls who escaped from ISIS. The money is set to be
part of the 2019 fiscal budget.In December, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met with the Nobel Prize laureate, theYazidi activist Nadia Murad, in Baghdad, a day after Murad received
the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy on behalf of victims of wartime
sexual violence.Murad, a survivor of sex slavery by ISIS was among thousands
of women and girls who were captured and forced into sexual slavery by ISIS
militants in 2014. She became an activist on behalf of women and girls after
escaping and finding refuge in Germany.Estimates put the global number of Yazidis at
around 700,000 people, with the vast majority of them concentrated in northern Iraq, in and around Sinjar.The Yazidis had been denounced as infidels by al-Qaeda in
Iraq, a predecessor of Isis, which sanctioned their indiscriminate killing.Islamic militants have trapped
up to 40,000 members of Iraq’s minority
communities, according to reports, while most of the trapped people are members
of the Yazidi religion.
