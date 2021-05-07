KRI Court upholds Jail Terms for Journalists

2021/05/07 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In response to the Erbil Court of Cassation's recent decision to uphold the six-year jail sentences of Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Amin Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued the following statement: "With the Erbil Court of Cassation's decision to uphold the six-year jail sentences of journalists Sherwan Amin Sherwani and […]

