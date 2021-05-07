Iraq Seeks Recovery of Funds Frozen in Italy

2021/05/07 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq is reportedly trying to recover Iraqi funds frozen in Italy.Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (pictured) is reported as saying that Baghdad is attempting to recover around EUR 600 million, plus interest, that the Saddam Hussein regime paid to Italian companies to purchase weapons.According to Basnews, the weapons were not delivered […]

