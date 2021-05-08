' Suicide drones' targets Ain al-Asad airbase: Iraq

2021/05/08 | 17:12 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ain Al-Asad base in the west of Iraq was targeted today by two drones.



An Iraqi source said that authorities had received ''reports'' the base, which houses personnel from the coalition against ISIS, was attacked by two drones loaded with explosives.

The source, added that the base's anti-aircraft defence system shot down one of the drones while the other targeted the area where American forces are stationed, in addition to the Iraqi army.

The attack is the second using so-called suicide drones, after a similar unmanned system loaded with explosives was used to target the international coalition base at Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region in mid-April.

Last week, at least two rockets fell on the Ain Al-Asad base, after a similar one targeted Balad Air Base, north of Baghdad, without recording any losses or damage.



