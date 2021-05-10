Cabinet allocates Funding for Water Projects

2021/05/10 | 16:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved several allocations from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Water Resources: 3 billion dinars ($2 million) to build new water pumping stations and maintain existing stations throughout the country; 3 billion dinars for rehabilitation and lining works of Shatra and Al Kasr in Dhi Qar […]

