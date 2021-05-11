REFAATO, UNDP providing Safe Water to Iraqis

2021/05/11 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq has signed an agreement with Government of Iraq's Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terroristic Operations (REFAATO) to provide residents in Ishaqi, Salah-Al Din with access to safe reliable drinking water.Approximately $1.25 million, generously provided to REFAATO by the Islamic Development Bank, will be used to […]

