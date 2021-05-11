Feminine Self-Help Book Delves Into “The Hidden Secrets about you”

2021/05/11 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq News

The Hidden Secrets About You

Nataly Tzertzivadze's book helps readers reflect on life, past mistakes, to gain lessons for self-improvement

My mission is to equip girls with vital knowledge, golden life rules that always have been transferred from generation to generation thousands of years.



From the grandma to her granddaughter.”

— Nataly Tzertzivadze

UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nurse and educator with 20 years of hospital experience, Nataly Tzertzivadze now provides lessons to readers everywhere with her self-help book that delves into "The Hidden Secrets about you." With this she aims to assist younger generations navigate the perils of modern life as well as reintroduce beliefs and standards, the loss of which she holds is dangerous to society.Combining her educational and professional experience with life lessons, she provides readers with nuggets of wisdom to help them reflect upon their lives.



She explains that the endless list of mistakes individuals may find from this introspection can become opportunities for learning.



These mistakes were made due to lack of knowledge, experience or support.



Moreover, some of them can be fixed, though others are irreversible.



Either way, learning from these can help people as they move onwards with their lives."My mission is to equip girls with vital knowledge, golden life rules that always have been transferred from generation to generation thousands of years.



From the grandma to her granddaughter." Tzertzivadze says.



"My book talks about the most important universal laws bringing success and huge life achievements into our lives, health and beauty tips, strategies to build a supportive environment and to find real friends."With her book Tzertzivadze provides young women with many unique secrets about feminine physical and mental health, strategies to achieve daily success, tips to develop strong feminine charm and personal magnetism.



And much more.



Tzertzivadze believes that each young lady deserves to be appreciated and loved.



Thus she shares techniques to help readers attain this appreciation, respect and admiration."I know that “man's world” existing for last two thousand years is going through a complete fiasco.



No more wars, suffering and children’s tears are required.



We will no longer see hungry, sick and hopeless people, unhappy and ruined by the meaningless system." Tzertzivadze says, explaining her vision of a future with a better alternative.



“We are moving towards a female future.



The time has come for the different world with the different colors.



The colors of the rainbow of joy, success, and peaceful coexistence, complete harmony between the universe, the human soul and our Mother Nature.”About the AuthorNataly Tzertzivadze has a master's degree in education and nursing as well as 20 years of hospital experience.



She now runs a business as a health coach instructor.

