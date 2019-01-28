Turkey defeats PKK provocation in N. Iraq: Protection minister

2019/01/28 | 06:54
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish defense minister says those trying to drive wedge between Turkish soldiers and Iraqi people have failed
By Sarp Ozer
MARDIN, Turkey
Terrorist in northern Iraq tried to provoke innocent people, knowing that they cannot fight against Turkish soldiers, Turkish defense minister said on Sunday.
“Since they [PKK terrorists] realized that they cannot fight against Turkish soldiers, they try to provoke the innocent locals,” Hulusi Akar said, referring to Saturday’s attack on Turkish base.
On Saturday, a base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding the attack caused partial damage to vehicles and equipment.
Akar’s remarks came during his visit to troops in Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province.
He said those who were trying to drive a wedge between Turkish soldiers and Iraqi people have failed once again.
“Our effective operations will continue without interruption. All these provocations will be defeated and we will clear the area off terrorists,” Akar noted.
“We will not only provide our country’s peace and security, but we will also help create a safe environment in Iraq and Syria, of which Turkey respect the territorial and political integrity,” he added.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people
By Sarp Ozer
MARDIN, Turkey
Terrorist in northern Iraq tried to provoke innocent people, knowing that they cannot fight against Turkish soldiers, Turkish defense minister said on Sunday.
“Since they [PKK terrorists] realized that they cannot fight against Turkish soldiers, they try to provoke the innocent locals,” Hulusi Akar said, referring to Saturday’s attack on Turkish base.
On Saturday, a base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding the attack caused partial damage to vehicles and equipment.
Akar’s remarks came during his visit to troops in Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province.
He said those who were trying to drive a wedge between Turkish soldiers and Iraqi people have failed once again.
“Our effective operations will continue without interruption. All these provocations will be defeated and we will clear the area off terrorists,” Akar noted.
“We will not only provide our country’s peace and security, but we will also help create a safe environment in Iraq and Syria, of which Turkey respect the territorial and political integrity,” he added.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people