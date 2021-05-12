UNAMI report on Iraq's Electoral Preparations

2021/05/12 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has published its latest report on Iraq's electoral preparations and processes.Iraqis will go to the polls for early elections in October 2021.The full report can be downloaded here.(Source: UNAMI)

