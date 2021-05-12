2021/05/12 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Lockheed Martin is reportedly withdrawing its contractors from Balad Air Base, which has seen frequent rocket attacks in recent months.The company has been working on the program to maintain Iraq's fleet of F-16 fighter jets.More here and here.(Sources: Reuters, New York Times)

