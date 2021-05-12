2021/05/12 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq is reported to have formally asked to buy ExxonMobil's share in the West Qurna 1 oil field.
Basra Oil Company (BOC) director, Khalid Hamza, told Reuters that the US company is attempting to sell its 32.7-percent stake for $350 million.
More here.
(Source: Reuters)
