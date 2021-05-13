KRG amends Oil Payment Terms; Share Prices Fall

2021/05/13 | 16:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shares in oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan have been hit by a change in payment terms imposed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).Genel Energy, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) and DNO this morning reported to the markets that they have received letters from the KRG proposing an amendment to payment terms […]

